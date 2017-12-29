Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An astonishing £7,000 has been raised in less than 48 hours for the family of a tragic mum who was killed in a hit-and-run on Boxing Day.

An online fundraising page was set up on Thursday, December 27, to support Susan Shaw’s family and to cover funeral costs.

It had aimed to raise £400, however after less than two days it has already collected more than £7,100 from 428 different people.

The fundraising page has also been shared more than 1,200 times on social media.

Nick Hayward, chairman of the Rishton Switch On Group where Susan was an ‘active member’, said they will look to install a new tree in Susan’s memory.

He said: “We would like to make a contribution to Susan’s family and we are working on the idea of having our collection tubs in shops and pubs in Rishton for a period of time for people to donate.

“I have approached Nurture and we are going to replace the tree at the health centre with a new live tree that is going to be 12ft.

“This tree will decorated and lit brightly every year in Susan’s memory for the community to enjoy and and as a tribute to her community work.

“We will also have a plaque naming it ‘Susan’s Tree’ so it will a permanent memorial throughout the year and not just at Christmas.”

Rishton Conservative Club have also raised over £400 from their ‘Quiz of the Year’ on December 28.

Susan, 47, was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa on High Street in Rishton at around 5.50pm on December 26.

Police said the Corsa was being pursued by officers and failed to stop following the collision.

She suffered catastrophic injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed.

Mum-of-two Susan was described by family and friends as ‘one of the kindest people you could ever meet who would do anything for anybody.’

Officers want to speak to Damian Raeburn in connection with their investigation into Susan’s death.

Raeburn is white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build with short brown hair. Police say he has links to Accrington and Rishton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 1204 of December 26.

To donate visit: https:// www.gofundme.com/susan-shaws-family-fund .