Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists could be hit with fines as average speed cameras are set to be enforced on a notorious road which has seen 118 people injured in less than a decade.

New speed cameras on the Grane Road will now go live for enforcement between Junction 5 of the M65 near Belthorn through to the A56 at Haslingden from Monday, November 6.

The introduction of the cameras, which follows a successful period of testing, come as part of countywide measures to reduce the risk of death and injury on roads with high accident rates.

The stretch of road, just under five miles long, will be monitored by number plate recognition technology to detect vehicles and calculate their average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points.

Inspector Kevin Evans, from the Lancashire Constabulary Roads Policing, said: “In the last seven years, two families have lost loved ones in accidents on this road, 13 people have been seriously injured and a further 105 people have received minor injuries.

“This is why we have worked with the Road Safety Partnership to make sure motorists slow down and reduce the risk of death and injury and to ensure the speed limit is effectively enforced.”

The system aims to positively influence driver behaviour and ensure that motorists comply with the set limits on roads, resulting in a safer environment for all road users.

There will be sanctions for anyone detected breaching the 50mph speed limit. Offenders could be given the opportunity to attend a speed awareness course, accept a conditional offer of a £100 fixed penalty and three penalty points, or for higher speeds the matter may be referred to court.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, said: “Evidence shows that speeding is a major factor in road deaths and serious collisions, with careless drivers putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk.

“These cameras on Grane Road will, like the others being placed across the county, make Lancashire’s roads safer, help to save lives and prevent further victims from receiving life changing injuries.

“I’m pleased to see this enforcement activity continuing, with further routes due to go live in the future.”

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership gave the go ahead for the scheme last year and in January announced the chosen routes in a bid to reduce road casualties and collisions.

This is the fifth of eight routes across the county to be enforced, while installation is on-going or about to begin on the remaining roads throughout Lancashire.