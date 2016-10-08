How we use Cookies
Baby tragedy in Great Harwood was 'cot death' - inquest

An open verdict was recorded into the death of four-month-old Lucy Jane Jones

Blackburn Coroners Court

A four-month-old girl tragically died in her sleep while staying over at her grandparents home in Great Harwood, an inquest heard.

Lucy Jane Jones was sleeping in a Moses basket in an upstairs bedroom when she was found by her devastated parents James Jones and Amanda Wood.

An inquest at Blackburn Coroners Court heard how the family had been staying over at Miss Wood’s parents’ house on Poplar Avenue while they were away on holiday.

The tot was taken up to bed at around 7pm on February 7 this year and placed on her back in the Moses basket.

The hearing heard how she ‘didn’t settle’ and ‘moved onto her tummy’ and was sleeping on a mattress with a fitted sheet, a baby grow and two thin blankets.

She was found after 10pm and paramedics were called but ‘nothing could be done’.

Dr Gauri Batra, a paediatric pathologist, said a post-mortem examination showed no health problems or infections and that the death was ‘unascertained’.

She told the inquest: “A term that has been used for a long period of time is SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) or cot death.

“Essentially all investigations are done and the child fits the criteria like Lucy.

“She has previously been all right, put to bed in a separate bed, got no infection and had no underlying condition.

“Medical professionals have labelled this as cot death, but it’s essentially us saying we’ve done everything we can in the medical science of today and we haven’t found a cause of death.

“Some of us pathologists refrain from using the terms SIDS because it’s essentially us saying we don’t know.

“We won’t know if this is something down the line, with the advance of medical science, that may have a name.”

An open verdict was recorded.

