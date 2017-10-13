Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Haworth Art Gallery has appeared on a popular antiques programme showcasing the borough’s links to America and Tiffany Glass.

Expert James Braxton, from the BBC Antiques Road Trip, travelled to Accrington to speak to curator Gillian Berry about the gallery’s Tiffany Glass collection which is the largest in Europe.

The show delved into the history of local engraver Joseph Briggs who travelled to America in the 19th century and later went on to run the world famous Tiffany Glass Company.

Briggs started as an errand boy and over 40 years rose to become managing director and ‘masterminded some incredible pieces’ including an ‘iconic’ peacock vase and a sulphur crested sulphur crested cockatoo sampler.

When the company closed in the 1930s following the rise of Art Deco and the Great Depression, Briggs ensured more than 140 of the ‘finest pieces’ were sent back to Accrington.

Gillian told the show: “Its a wonderful legacy and a legacy that belongs to Accrington. It explains exactly why an American collection is in Accrington.”

The programme is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer .