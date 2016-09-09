How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Betfred given go-ahead to move into former Blockbuster's store

The betting firm will relocate from their existing premises on Blackburn Road

Former Blockbuster's shop on Blackburn Road in Accrington opposite the Town Hall

A betting shop will move into the former Blockbuster video unit in Accrington town centre.

Betfred has been granted planning permission by Hyndburn council to move from its existing premises at 19 Blackburn Road to the larger 61-69 Blackburn Road unit opposite the Town Hall, previously occupied by Blockbuster and Burton.

Councillors gave their approval at a recent planning committee meeting.

Simon Prideaux, chief council planning officer, told the meeting that the building forms part of the authority’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) proposals and officers will work with Betfred on the development, new signage and other improvements.

Coun Judith Addison said: “I would welcome improvement in the appearance of the building. I remember it as Burton’s tailors and it was a very nice Art Deco building. It has become very shabby lately.”

Coun Eamonn Higgins said: “It’s dilapidated and does attract some homeless people sleeping in the doorway. I think it’s a very positive move, especially with the plans up and coming with the THI bid. It would make quite a suitable addition to the town centre.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Formers Bailey's Bar could be turned into restaurant

The Accrington town centre nightclub closed down last year

Previous Articles

Hyndburn defendants up before the bench

Our latest roundup from Blackburn and Burnley magistrates

Related Tags

Organisations
Hyndburn Council
Places
Blackburn Road
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Council admit to 'misunderstanding' after destroying homeless man's tent and binning belongings
  2. Burnley Crown Court
    JAILED: Prolific thief who targeted Farmfoods store on its opening day
  3. Burnley Crown Court
    JAILED: Jealous man who bit baby's cheek as she sat in her pushchair
  4. Accrington
    Tributes following sudden death of Accrington woman, 46
  5. Oswaldtwistle
    JAILED: Thug who stole friend's car before threatening her sons with a brick hammer

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Council admit to 'misunderstanding' after destroying homeless man's tent and binning belongings
  2. Burnley Crown Court
    JAILED: Prolific thief who targeted Farmfoods store on its opening day
  3. Burnley Crown Court
    JAILED: Jealous man who bit baby's cheek as she sat in her pushchair
  4. Accrington
    Tributes following sudden death of Accrington woman, 46
  5. Oswaldtwistle
    JAILED: Thug who stole friend's car before threatening her sons with a brick hammer

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist