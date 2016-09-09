Betfred given go-ahead to move into former Blockbuster's store

A betting shop will move into the former Blockbuster video unit in Accrington town centre.

Betfred has been granted planning permission by Hyndburn council to move from its existing premises at 19 Blackburn Road to the larger 61-69 Blackburn Road unit opposite the Town Hall, previously occupied by Blockbuster and Burton.

Councillors gave their approval at a recent planning committee meeting.

Simon Prideaux, chief council planning officer, told the meeting that the building forms part of the authority’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) proposals and officers will work with Betfred on the development, new signage and other improvements.

Coun Judith Addison said: “I would welcome improvement in the appearance of the building. I remember it as Burton’s tailors and it was a very nice Art Deco building. It has become very shabby lately.”

Coun Eamonn Higgins said: “It’s dilapidated and does attract some homeless people sleeping in the doorway. I think it’s a very positive move, especially with the plans up and coming with the THI bid. It would make quite a suitable addition to the town centre.”