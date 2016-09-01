Biker praises Accrington 'Good Samaritan' after motorway crash

A teenager has praised a ‘Good Samaritan’ schoolgirl from Accrington for her help after a motorway crash.

Alisha-Jae Yewdall, 19, was travelling back to Haslingden on the back of a bike ridden by her father Jason Yewdall when they were involved in a collision on the M66 near Bury.

They both landed in the middle of the motorway after crashing into the back of the car in front of them after it reportedly braked suddenly.

Witnesses Kaitlyn Whitehead, from Accrington, and her friend Caitlin Abbott were returning from a Miranda Sings gig in Manchester with Caitlin’s mum Lisa Hayward and stopped after the collision to help.

Alisha-Jae Yewdall from Haslingden who was involved in a bike crash on the M66. Injuries sustained by Alisha-Jae.

Alisha-Jae was suffering with shock and falling in and out of consciousness and was taken to North Manchester Hospital for treatment.

The next day she launched an appeal on Facebook to find the two ‘fabulous’ 15-year-old girls to thank them ‘for everything they did for us’, which included providing blankets, staying calm and being able to keep her safe until the paramedics came.

After being put in contact, the girls were rewarded with presents of chocolates and cards.

Alisha-Jae posted on Facebook: “I’m so glad that they stopped and that they took time out of their lives to help!”

Alisha-Jae Yewdall from Haslingden who was involved in a bike crash on the M66. Alisha-Jae and her father Jason Yewdall on the bike.

Kaitlyn’s mum, who asked not to be named, said: “I thought it was very thoughtful and helpful.

“It’s quite an upsetting scenario to be in and they remained calm and composed and helped a young girl and her dad who were in a very difficult situation.

“I’m very proud of both of them.”

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 17.

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests have been made and are appealing for information. Call police on 101.