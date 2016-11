A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a badly broken leg after a collision with a car.

Police and paramedics were called to Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle at 7.50pm on Tuesday, November 22.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a ‘bad break’ to his left leg. His injuries are described as ‘serious but not life threatening’.

A partial road closure was put in place.

No arrests have been made.