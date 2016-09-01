How we use Cookies
Birthday parties, charity walkers and pub-goers in our Time-trip column

  • Updated
  • By

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the mid-2000s?

This week’s Time-trip features birthday celebrations, charity walkers and pub-goers.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the mid-2000s.

They appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week one of our pictures shows an Accrington Observer-sponsored great charity walk. On the photo are, from left, Mark Maden, Margaret Maden and June Maden with their dog Jet.

There is a shot of locals in the Bees Knees, Accrington town centre, and two birthday parties – John Dickinson’s 21st birthday party at the Brooks Club, Accrington, and Matthew Turner’s 18th birthday party at Accrington Stanley.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature in the column, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.

