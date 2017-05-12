Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity serving hundreds of blind and partially sighted people has been dealt a cruel blow by thieves for the second time in four months.

Around £500 worth of lead has been stolen from the roof of the Accrington and District Blind Society on Bank Street in Accrington.

Police believe the offenders climbed scaffolding outside the building which was being used the carry out ‘urgent’ repairs to the roof.

The 147-year-old society was previously targeted in February by thieves who smashed into the charity’s resource and information centre and made off with around £2,500 of specialist equipment used by blind people.

Peter Taylor, president of the society, said: “It is heartbreaking, coming on top of the earlier theft and now this. “We have been told by the police that the lead will only be worth a few pounds in scrap yet of the repairs to the roof it was the only part which was reusable.

“Volunteers and supporters have worked their socks off in recent years to get to this stage and it’s beyond our comprehension that someone could do such a thing.”

If you have any information call police on 101, quoting crime number ED1707101.