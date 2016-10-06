Blow to anti-fracking protesters as Government overturns planning refusal

The Government has dealt a blow to thousands of anti-fracking campaigners after a landmark ruling appeared to open the floodgates for fracking across Lancashire.

Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, has accepted an appeal from shale company Cuadrilla overturning county hall’s rejection of its application for drilling exploration to be conducted in Preston.

More than 18,000 people signed a petition against the original proposals.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones slammed the decision which he described as part of a 'clueless' govenment energy policy.

He said: "Far more evidence is needed before the government reaches a final decision about its fracking policy. The 2011 earthquakes near Blackpool demonstrate that onshore fracking should be banned if it cannot be made safe. However, if fracking can be carried out in a sustainable and responsible manner, it has the potential to provide an alternative source of energy to carbon.

"The real question is why the government continues to make the wrong choices on energy. Contrary to all scientific evidence, it has cut subsidies to renewables whilst handing out tax breaks to big oil and gas firms – a flagrant disregard of the idea that we should try to be more self-sufficient in our energy consumption."

He added: "This government is clueless when it comes to an energy policy. Theresa May abolished the Department for Energy and Climate Change before appointing an Environment Secretary, Andrea Leadsom, who has generally voted against measures to reduce carbon emissions and who asked civil servants whether climate change really existed."

Lancashire County Council (LCC) has also criticised the decision - which is being seen as setting a precedent for fracking applications elsewhere in the county - and urged the Government to do more to “address the concerns of local communities”.

County Councillor Marcus Johnstone, LCC’s cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “This was one of the biggest planning applications ever put before any council – literally tens of thousands of people responded to the consultation processes, and the applications involved substantial levels of technical detail.

“Our development control committee carefully considered many hours of evidence both for and against the proposal, and the committee members ultimately cast their vote based on the evidence they heard and whether they thought the proposal was acceptable in planning terms.

“A local council, made up of councillors democratically elected by local people, and charged with serving their interests, is exactly the right body to make decisions on local matters. It is clear that the Government supports the development of a shale gas industry, but I would ask them to do more to address the concerns of local communities and the councillors who represent them by supporting the best environmental controls.”

Horizontal fracking can go ahead, the government has said, in a landmark ruling for the UK shale gas industry

The reversal gives a green light to four wells at the Preston New Road site, as well as approving and overriding county council conditions on seismic monitoring of sites at Preston New Road and Roseacre Wood.

Mr Javid deferred a decision on the Rosecacre Wood site to give Cuadrilla more time to provide evidence of identified highways issues and to allow for further representations from other parties.

However, in the decision he said he was “minded” to grant planning application for the second site, which would see a further four wells drilled and fracking take place.

County Coun Johnstone added: “The Secretary of State’s decision to allow more time to consider issues related to highway safety around the Roseacre site reflects the committee’s concerns on this issue. We will now await information from the applicant on the details required to fulfil the planning conditions set out for the Preston New Road site.”

Shale gas exploration has already received approval at one well in Yorkshire.

Cuadrilla said it welcomed the decision by the Secretary of State as a “big vote of confidence” in the county’s future.

CEO Francis Egan said: “We are very pleased that we can now move ahead with our shale gas exploration plans which will start to create new economic growth opportunities and jobs for people in Lancashire and the UK.

“As a Lancashire business we are proud that the county will play such a vital role in securing vitally needed home sourced energy. We are confident that our operations will be safe and responsible and the comprehensive site monitoring programme planned by regulators and independent academics will in due course conclusively demonstrate this.

“We hope this will reassure the minority of people whom remain sceptical about shale gas exploration. This news has given Lancashire a big vote of confidence in its economic and energy future.”

Cuadrilla had appealed LCC’s planning committee’s decisions in June 2015 to refuse planning consent for two application for temporary shale gas exploration sites.

The company also appealed the refusal of a separate planning application to install seismic and groundwater monitoring stations around its proposed Preston New Road exploration site.

A planning inquiry for the appeals was held for six weeks, starting in February 2016 in front of Planning Inspector Wendy McKay.

What do you think of the decision? Email accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk