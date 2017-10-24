Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.

Lancashire police had released an appeal for Phillip Heap, 41, who had been missing from his home in Accrington since around 8.20am on Tuesday, October 24. He had last been seen on Oak Avenue in Rising Bridge.

Officers say that around 11.30am this morning the body of a man was found by police in a barn near Haslingden. The cause of death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “The body has been identified as that of Mr Phillip Heap. A post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death but at this time it is not being treated as suspicious.

“His family are aware and specially trained officers are offering support to them. Our thoughts are with Mr Heap’s family and friends at this sad time.”