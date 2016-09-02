Borough's churches ready for Crossroads festival

Churches will be staging a series of special events as part of a county-wide religious festival.

The ‘Crossroads Mission’ is an annual event run by the Church of England that takes place in one northern Diocese each year, and will take place across Lancashire from September 8-11.

Fifteen churches in Hyndburn are putting on special worship events over this period in churches, schools and even markets as the diocese of Blackburn welcomes the Archbishop of York John Sentamu and around northern 25 Bishops.

Bishop of Blackburn, Bishop Julian Henderson said: “Put simply, Crossroads Mission is about sharing the good news of Jesus Christ with people across Lancashire – and the Archbishop will be leading from the front.

“The list of events taking place is huge and is a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of every single person in parishes and schools who has got involved in planning the Crossroads Mission.”

It begins with a commissioning service at Blackburn Cathedral and ends with a celebration event on Preston’s Flag Market on Sunday, September 11.

Events include men’s breakfasts, quiz nights, mums and toddlers gatherings, barbecues, car washes, heritage open days, collective worship and Bible studies.

Young people events include the ‘Light at the Crossroads’, a youth event at Bowley Scout Camp in Great Harwood on September 8 featuring live music, a bonfire and fireworks, which will be attended by the Archbishop.

For details of events contact participating and organising churches – Accrington Deanery, Accrington St James, St Mary Magdalen, St Paul, St Peter, St Andrew, St John, Christ Church; Altham, St James; Oswaldtwistle, St Paul, Immanuel and All Saints; Clayton-le-Moors, All Saints; Huncoat, St Augustine; Baxenden, St John; Haslingden, St James.