A housing provider for people with substance misuse issues has provided reassurance following concerns over a ‘recovery house’.

Recovery Homes, who have two other sites in Oswaldtwistle, say they will provide housing for ‘approximately three’ individuals.

But the decision to open a property on Higher Heys, Oswaldtwistle for rehabilitating drug users has been branded ‘inappropriate’.

Coun Julie Livesey said the street has suffered from drug problems before and that the views of local residents have not been taken into account.

She said: “I think it’s an inappropriate location. On the street there’s about three or four young families there.

“There’s a pub at the end of the street and there’s been drug problems on the road before. I get that these people need to recover, but they haven’t considered the residents.

“My concern is that this has been a quiet process.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, claimed the street already suffers from anti-social behaviour.

He said: “It’s a little street, a cul-de-sac with about 15 terraced houses on it and predominantly made up of young families.

“This company has decided to buy a property and turn it into a home for three people.

“It seems we’ve become a dumping ground for it.

“It’s just a highly inappropriate place to put that kind of establishment.”

Recovery Homes director Tom Kirkwood said their residents are regularly tested for drugs, but stressed they are people who have decided to ‘change their life’.

He said: “Our residents are drug and alcohol-free.

“They are people who have chosen to change their life. We provide help for them to become independent.

“All of them are tested on a regular basis and if they fail, they will be asked to leave the premises.”

Mr Kirkwood said that the ‘stigma’ attached to former drug users is part of the problem.

He added: “If there are any issues, we will deal with them. We have two homes in Oswaldtwistle and there haven’t been any problems, not a peep.

“I think it’s the stigma of it really. People hear ‘drug users’ and think they’ll be carrying needles.”

