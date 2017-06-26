Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with chest and arm injuries after he was bitten by a family dog.

Police were called to Commercial Street in Rishton at 6pm on Friday, June 23, after the youngster was bitten by an American Bulldog at his home.

Officers were alerted by the ambulance service and said that the boy had suffered minor chest injuries and an injury to his left arm.

He was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Lancashire Police said that the dog was ‘surrendered for destruction’.