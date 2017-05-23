Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries after a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to Willows Lane in Accrington shortly before 5pm on Saturday, May 20.

Police said the pedestrian was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.

He was taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital by air ambulance.

Officers said the teenager suffered head injuries but was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The road was closed off for more than 90 minutes and reopened by 6.30pm.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who witnessed the collision should call 101 quoting log number 1147 of May 20.