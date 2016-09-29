How we use Cookies
BREAKING: Lorry and car involved in collision near Rising Bridge roundabout

Police and paramedics were called to Blackburn Road near McDonald's

Blackburn Road in Rising Bridge. Picture from Google Maps.

A lorry and a car have been involved in a collision near the roundabout at Rising Bridge.

Police and paramedics were called to Blackburn Road near to the McDonald’s restaurant at 2pm on Thursday, September 29.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said the injuries are believed to be minor and the road remains open.

