The M65 has been closed after a ‘multi-vehicle’ collision near Accrington.

Police have closed all three lanes of the westbound carriageway near Junction 7 and said there are ‘several vehicles involved’.

North West Motorway Police (NWMP) temporarily put a closure on the eastbound carriageway at the junction for the air ambulance to land.

The incident happened at around 7.45am on Friday, September 1.

NWMP posted on Twitter: “Confirming the RTC M65 is West bound at Junction 7 - Several vehicles involved. Please avoid the area @LancsRoadPolice are on scene.

“All 3 lanes are closed due to an RTC - We are taking traffic off at 7 “up and over” and then you can rejoin.”

In a post at 8.30am, they said: “@LancsRoadPolice & @HighwaysNWEST remain on scene dealing. Recovery is being arranged for the vehicles.”