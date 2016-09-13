How we use Cookies
Britain's Got Talent star performs at carers ceremony

Ella Shaw visited Oswaldtwistle Mills for the Carers Link Lancashire AGM

L-R: From Hyndburn Mayoress Melanie Storey; Hyndburn Mayor Tim OKane; Rebecca Hodgson, CEO of Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Young Carers, Ella Shaw; Anne McCarthy, Chair of Trustees; and Colin Crawforth deputy Mayor of Rossendale.

A Britain’s Got Talent star performed at a special carers ceremony in Oswaldtwistle.

Ella Shaw, who reached the semi-finals of last year’s competition, visited Oswaldtwistle Mills for the Carers Link Lancashire AGM and sang songs from her new album Imperfections.

Organisers said the ceremony, which celebrates the ‘outstanding achievements’ of the charity over the past year, was an ‘amazing event with a fabulous turnout’.

Over 100 people attended, including Hyndburn Mayor Tim O’Kane.

He said: “It was great to attend this event and find out all about the great work that Carers Link Lancashire do. Carers save the NHS £132 billion per year with their efforts which is no mean feat.”

Carers, young carers and volunteers shared their ‘very emotive stories’ about how caring has affected their lives and how the services and support of Carer Link Lancashire, based on Eastgate in Accrington, have ‘positively changed their caring journey’.

Ella said: “I was blown away by what Carers Link do for carers and it was amazing to have heard some incredible stories of what they have done in the past.”

