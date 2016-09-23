How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

BT bosses 'don't know' when Great Harwood roadworks will end

A three-way traffic light system has been installed along Queen Street

BT Openreach roadworks on Queen Street in Great Harwood.

British Telecom bosses say they ‘dont know’ when upgrade works on a major Great Harwood road will end.

Roadworks along Queen Street were started by BT Openreach on Saturday, September 17, with one lane closed off and temporary traffic lights installed close to the Morrisons supermarket.

However, a spokesperson for the company said at the moment they ‘don’t know when it will be completed’.

In a statement, BT said: “The work on Queen Street, Great Harwood is being carried out by a contractor on behalf of Openreach. They are installing new duct which will house a new copper cable which is necessary for the upkeep of our network.

"We apologise for any inconvenience the temporary traffic lights may cause to local residents and businesses.”

Ward councillor Noordad Aziz said: “Because it is a three-way traffic light it has had an impact on the normal flow of traffic, especially at rush hour.

“If this is essential maintenance then we will have to bear with it and persevere, or find an alternative route like Whalley Road or Harwood Road.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Cars stolen after burglars steal keys through cat flap

Police have issued a warning following raids in Great Harwood this morning

Related Tags

Organisations
Morrisons
Places
Great Harwood

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    New Accrington police station opens to the public
  2. Accrington
    PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year
  3. Peel Park
    Team which 'played a 10-man defence' celebrates reunion 40 years after first game
  4. Accrington
    Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf
  5. Accrington
    Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    New Accrington police station opens to the public
  2. Accrington
    PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year
  3. Peel Park
    Team which 'played a 10-man defence' celebrates reunion 40 years after first game
  4. Accrington
    Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf
  5. Accrington
    Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist