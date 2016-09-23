BT bosses 'don't know' when Great Harwood roadworks will end

British Telecom bosses say they ‘dont know’ when upgrade works on a major Great Harwood road will end.

Roadworks along Queen Street were started by BT Openreach on Saturday, September 17, with one lane closed off and temporary traffic lights installed close to the Morrisons supermarket.

However, a spokesperson for the company said at the moment they ‘don’t know when it will be completed’.

In a statement, BT said: “The work on Queen Street, Great Harwood is being carried out by a contractor on behalf of Openreach. They are installing new duct which will house a new copper cable which is necessary for the upkeep of our network.

"We apologise for any inconvenience the temporary traffic lights may cause to local residents and businesses.”

Ward councillor Noordad Aziz said: “Because it is a three-way traffic light it has had an impact on the normal flow of traffic, especially at rush hour.

“If this is essential maintenance then we will have to bear with it and persevere, or find an alternative route like Whalley Road or Harwood Road.”