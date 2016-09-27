Businesses boost fundraising campaign for toddler battling cancer

Jonathan Parkinson, one of the Directors of Duckworth Estate Agents presenting a cheque to Lisa Milburn, owner of Extreme Womens Designer wear in Accrington

A fundraising campaign to support the family of a three-year-old boy battling cancer has received a boost from two businesses.

Charlie Procter, from Church, has endured 15 rounds of chemotherapy since being diagnosed with stage four liver cancer in February.

He has one more session scheduled before parents Amber and Ben face a possible agonising decision as to whether to continue treatment.

Family friend Lisa Milburn, owner of Extreme Women’s Designer Wear, is holding a charity fashion event and raffle on October 20, to help cover the daily trips to Manchester Children’s Hospital for the couple who don’t have access to a car.

Lisa said: “This is an incredibly tough time for the family and we are all pulling together to help in any way we can.”

Duckworth’s Estate Agents in Accrington has donated £150 to the fund and is offering to sell a winner’s house with no charge as a raffle prize.

Charlie’s Memories Fashion Show and Fundraising Event will take place at Canine Club, Abbey Street, Accrington from 7pm.

Tickets are £3 or donations on the night.