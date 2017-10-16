Emergency teams were called to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Churck Kirk after ‘two or three barrels worth of oil’ were found in the water.

The Canal &amp; River Trust was called to the area to contain the situation after the oil slick was reported by a resident.

Gary Britland, 43, was walking his dog when he saw the ‘30 to 40ft’ oil slick in the canal and close to wildlife including geese and kingfishers.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. It looked like at least two or three drums of oil had been thrown in.

Oil in the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Church Kirk, Accrington. Wildlife near to the oil slick.

“I could smell it and it was awful. It was a right mess and the wildlife was going to suffer.”

A trust spokesperson said: “We are unsure how the leak occurred but thanks to prompt action, the canal is now returning to normal.

“As soon as we received a call, our emergency team visited the site and arranged for a workboat with a boom to deploy to help contain the oil.

“This happened the following day and by this time the oil had dispersed a little and drifted down the canal.

“With the specialist boom equipment, our staff managed to contain the oil slick.”