Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has spoken of the devastating impact cancer has had on her three-year-old son.

Brave Charlie Procter, from Lion Street in Church, has undergone a punishing 19 rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare condition only found in young children, Hepatoblastoma, in his stomach in February 2016.

The stage-four cancer remains stable but his chances of survival are now rated at ‘below 20 per cent’.

Charlie, who is being treated at Manchester Children’s Hospital, has been left too weak to walk from a dramatic loss of weight due to treatment for the cancer in his stomach and lungs.

Charlie’s heartbroken mum Amber Schofield, 22, has documented her son’s treatment on Facebook to raise awareness, of the condition which affects just eight children per year in the UK.

She said: “We haven’t had time to cry. It’s all just happened too quickly.

“To be told that your son has cancer and then has a 60 per cent chance, that keeps declining and then to be told nothing else can be done; it’s horrible.

“A mother is meant to do everything for their children and I can’t. That’s the worst part.”

Amber and Charlie’s dad Ben Procter are also trying to balance taking care of their nine-month-old daughter, Jessica.

Charlie’s chemotherapy restarted on Monday, January 30 but his condition deteriorates in the time between treatments.

There will come a point when his body will resist the treatment.

Care worker Amber explained: “The two weeks he has to recover from treatment is when the tumour grows again.

“Charlie’s cancer is stable which is good, but it has been stable for the last few months and it is only a matter of time before he is taken off his treatment.

“He is still weak and he can’t walk very far. He wants to be carried everywhere.”

Amber and factory worker Ben, 27, had hoped to raise £50,000 for treatment at a private children’s hospital in Cincinnati, United States after sharing their story all over the world.

However, to their despair, the estimated cost has now risen to up to £250,000. Amber added: “This was only meant to last six months. It breaks my heart that I can’t save him myself.”

For more information on Charlie visit http://www.facebook.com/CharliesChapter

To donate, visit, https:// www.gofundme.com/mkwze3tg