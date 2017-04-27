Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large cannabis farm has been found hidden inside a disused mill.

Neighbourhood Policing Team officers raided the building at Riverside Industrial Estate in Rishton at 11.30am on Tuesday, April 25.

They found 34 cannabis plants and other cannabis growing equipment.

No arrests have been made.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We attended Riverside Industrial Estate on Hermitage Street.

“Someone had gained entry into an insecure unit and set up a cannabis farm. They found 34 plants.”

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson added: “If you are the owner you are more than welcome to come and speak to officers at Greenbank police station about what we have found, we’ll ensure the interview room is ready for you.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 435 of April 25.