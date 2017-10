Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car has been ‘completely destroyed’ in a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to King George’s Playing Fields off Royds Avenue in Accrington at 11.30pm on Sunday, October 1 and tackled the fire, involving a Volvo estate car.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the car had been on fire ‘for some time before anyone had seen it’ and it was ‘completely destroyed’.

The incident is being treated as suspicious.