Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car crashed into the front of a terraced house on Monday morning.

A blue Volkswagen Golf was driven into the front of a house on Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle just after 7am on Monday, January 16.

Lancashire Police were called to the scene of the crash near the Hare and Hounds pub at around 7.20am.

A spokesperson said: “A car was driven into a row of terraced houses and has gone straight into a house.

“The council have been called on to check out the damage to the buildings, and highways have been called and the vehicle was recovered about 9.45am.”

Police said the incident was ‘damage only’ and no ambulance was required for the male driver.