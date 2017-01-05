Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists have set fire a car parked on a house driveway in Accrington.

Police and fire crews from Hyndburn were called to Crosley Grove at 2.10am on Thursday, January 5.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the silver Ford Fiesta was torched deliberately and there were no casualties.

A spokesperson said: “A fire engine and crew from Hyndburn responded to a report of a car on fire on the driveway of a house.

“Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire, which they believe was started deliberately.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 76 of January 5.