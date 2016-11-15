Car theft warning after spate of break-ins in Accrington

Car owners in Accrington have been put on alert after a spate of thefts and break-ins.

Police said they have received several reports of thefts from cars in the Askrigg Close and Aysgarth Drive areas over a 72-hour period from Sunday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 15.

Property stolen from the vehicles include cash, sports equipment and electrical goods including an iPhone.

Anthony Ford, police watch liaison officer, said further offences were also reported on Dent Dale at 5am on November 15.

Aysgarth Drive in Accrington. Picture from Google Street View.

He said: “A resident of Dent Dale became aware of three young men acting suspiciously in the area and immediately called the police.

“The three men had been seen trying car doors and garage doors.

“Police were quickly on scene and located two of the three suspects.

Askrigg Close in Accrington. Picture from Google Street View.

“They were found to be in possession of property stolen from a garage nearby and duly arrested.

“They are now helping police with their enquiries.

“The majority of the cars from which property was stolen had been left insecure. The garage from which property was stolen had been left closed but unlocked.”