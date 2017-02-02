Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Care home bosses have promised to improve their service after a damning report by inspectors.

Braeside Home for the Elderly in Oswaldtwistle was rated ‘requiring improvement’ in four out of the five key areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors said they found six breaches in the regulations to the management of medicines, safeguarding people from harm, staffing, records, good governance and notifications.

The CQC found that medicines waiting to be returned the pharmacy were left in an unlocked room and there were some gaps in their administration records.

In a report they said that staff were ‘unable to demonstrate an understanding of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and staff had not received training in this area’.

Records also showed that staff did not receive regular supervision and meetings and that the registered manager and provider had failed to monitor the service to ‘ensure people were receiving safe, effective care’.

However, the CQC did praise the care home, on Stanhill Lane, for treating people with ‘dignity and respect’.

Their report said: “People who used the service were happy with the choices of meals on offer in the home.

“People told us they were happy with the care people received in the home. Staff and the registered manager demonstrated an understanding of people’s individual care needs.

“We observed positive meaningful relationships had been developed between staff and people who used the service.

“We received positive feedback about the registered manager and the support she provided to the staff.

“The registered manager told us they had received no complaints in the home.”

Judith Thompson, manager at Braeside, said the care home is now under new management and they are putting measures in place to improve the rating.

She said: “We are obviously very disappointed in the report but it’s now under new management and we will work hard to make sure it improves and ensure it’s better in the future.

“It’s mainly paperwork and getting that up to date. The new management has been here about three weeks and we are working hard to make sure it’s all right at the next inspection.”