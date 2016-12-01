Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip features birthday parties and carnival queens.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have shots of Lynne Fielding’s 50th birthday party and Corinna Duffy’s 30th birthday gathering, both held at The Calder, Accrington.

We also have pictures of another birthday celebration - Michael Burrows’ 18th birthday party at The Stanley, Accrington, and, finally, a shot of Accrington Carnival queens.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or

via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.