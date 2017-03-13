Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cost-cutting council employees and elected members are hand delivering over 300 warning letters A WEEK in a crackdown on the rising menace of fly-tipping, it’s been revealed.

Extraordinary new government figures show Hyndburn council has investigated and taken action to curb fly-tipping more than any other local authority in the country.

But, despite the council handing out more than 16,000 warning letters in 2015/16, reported incidents more than doubled.

The figures by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) show that the council took 28,370 separate ‘actions’ against fly-tipping last year.

They estimated that would cost a total of £936,045, based on an average cost of £33 per action - a figure disputed by Hyndburn chiefs.

They have put the true cost to the taxpayer at more like £50,000 - made up of the salaries of two enforcement staff plus ‘£150 in print costs’.

Coun Paul Cox, portfolio holder for waste services, explained: “All the letters are hand delivered, we don’t post. They are done by councillors and officers when they are dealing with incidents in an area.

“It can be quite confusing because all the fly-tipping incidents go onto a system which then allocates it a cost code. That’s what the government thinks it would cost.

Because of the way we collect it by using refuse vehicles on the rounds and iPads and smartworking it’s different. For the thousands of letters sent out the total cost is £150 and that’s just for print costs.”

As well as issuing 16,225 warning letters and launching 11,645 investigation actions in the past year, the council handed out 280 fixed penalty notices and 215 statutory notice actions.

But despite their tough stance, the number of reported fly-tipping incidents in the borough shot up from 1,030 in 2014/15 to 2,232 – a high since at least 2010/11.

Council leader Miles Parkinson called for new laws and stronger penalties. He said: “It’s very disturbing.

"What we are seeing is criminality going into the waste business or recycling trade.

"We have seen it in Rishton, Great Harwood and Huncoat, with hundreds of tonnes of fly-tipping being dumped.

"This is commercial waste which has been paid for and then dumped and not disposed of properly because they want to make large amounts of money.

"The council will issue letters to any individual they find but fines are not steep enough. We need the courts to take stronger action to deter it.

“Civil action through the courts isn’t a deterrent and the government needs to look at better laws to bring this into criminal courts.”

Tory group leader Tony Dobson said fly-tipping has become an ‘epidemic’ and said more needs to be done to make the disposal of waste easier for residents and businesses.

He said: “The figures are obviously disappointing, but can be viewed as the council getting to grips with the problem in Hyndburn.

“We probably have people in the borough who will always fly-tip until it gets to a situation where they can’t afford it.

"Instead of making it harder, all the agencies need to be working together to make the disposal of waste as easy as possible.”

Barbara Sharples, who organises local walks in Hyndburn, said: “The amount of fly-tipping has greatly increased. It’s not being removed, as I go back a few weeks later doing the same walk and it’s still there.”

Rev Ian Ley, of Ernest Street Baptist Church, said there has been a ‘massive amount’ of fly-tipping on wasteland in Church over the last 18 months, but said the problem has ‘reduced significantly’ with the help of councillors and local residents.