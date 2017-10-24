Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A female cashier was left ‘terrified’ after an attempted knifepoint robbery at a Bargain Booze store.

The offender entered the shop on Whalley Road in Accrington armed with two kitchen knives at around 9.40pm on Saturday, October 21.

Police said he banged one of the knives on the counter while demanding the employee to open the till.

The cashier then fled through a door into the back of the store before the offender made off along Whalley Road in the direction of Accrington.

He is described as white, early twenties, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and was wearing a blue navy zip hoodie with white drawstrings and a grey balaclava.

DC Owen Johnson, from Blackburn Police, said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the woman working in the shop who thankfully wasn’t hurt and managed to run into the back area.

“If you know anything about this incident or recognise the description, please get in touch.”

The incident comes less than two weeks after a robbery at another Bargain Booze store on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle.

During that incident a masked man armed with a kitchen knife targeted the store at around 9.15pm on Sunday, October 8.

He demanded money from the female shop assistant, who opened the till and handed over a ‘couple of hundred pounds’.

When he left the store he was chased down the street by members of the public but managed to flee the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the either incident and Lancashire Police are unable to say whether they could be linked.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01254 353864 or 101 quoting incident number 1632 of October 21 relating to the Whalley Road attempted robbery or log number 1637 of October 8 for the Union Road robbery.