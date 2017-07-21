Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat was rescued from an Accrington house blaze by firefighters.

Crews from Burnley, Darwen and Haslingden were called to a property on Lee Street at around 9.20pm on Thursday, July 20.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however it is not believed to be suspicious.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fire in the upstairs of the property and they used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

“There were no injuries reported, however one cat was rescued by firefighters.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”