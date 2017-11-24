Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV images have been released by police following a shoplifting incident in Accrington.

Officers want to speak to two men after a bracelet worth £595 was stolen from Peters Jewellers on Blackburn Road.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday, November 23.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “[A] male has stolen a bracelet worth £595 and ran off from the shop.

“The male who stole the bracelet has been with an associate who waited outside.

“[Crime Scene Investigator] attended shortly afterwards and lifted finger prints from the scene.

“If you have any information relating to the incident, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number LC-20171123-1114.”