CCTV images have been released by police following a shoplifting incident in Accrington.
Officers want to speak to two men after a bracelet worth £595 was stolen from Peters Jewellers on Blackburn Road.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday, November 23.
A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “[A] male has stolen a bracelet worth £595 and ran off from the shop.
“The male who stole the bracelet has been with an associate who waited outside.
“[Crime Scene Investigator] attended shortly afterwards and lifted finger prints from the scene.
“If you have any information relating to the incident, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number LC-20171123-1114.”