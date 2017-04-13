Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal after sweets were stolen from an Accrington store.

Hyndburn Police said the WHSmith store in the Arndale Centre was targeted at around 9.50am on Thursday, March 16 where sweets were stolen.

A spokesperson said: “In-store CCTV footage shows the man approach the confectionery aisle, selecting numerous packets of sweets which he secretes on his person before walking past the till area, making no attempt to pay for the goods.

“The man then walks out of the Arndale Centre with the stolen items.”

They have released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to.

Anyone with information call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353714 or 101 quoting crime number ED1704102