Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV images have been released after shoplifting incidents in Accrington.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with the theft of phones from Carphone Warehouse and an attempted theft at Vodafone.

The incidents happened between 5.15pm on Thursday, December 7, and 1.45pm on Friday, December 8.

Anyone who recognises the men should call PC Anna Gavela on

01254 353103 quoting log numbers ED1720649 and ED1720671.