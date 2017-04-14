Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after tubs of protein powder were stolen from an Accrington supermarket.

Hyndburn Police said the shoplifiting offence happened on Thursday, March 23 at around 2am at the 24-hour Asda store on Hyndburn Road.

A spokesperson said: “The in-store CCTV footage from the Asda Supermarket appears to show a woman approach the health and beauty aisle selecting three tubs of protein power to the value of £99.98 which she places into a large red Sports Direct bag before walking past the till area making no attempt to pay for the goods.”

They have released CCTV of a woman they wish to speak to.

Anyone with information should call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353714 or 101 quoting crime number ED1704463.