Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man and a woman wanted in connection with a theft offence.

CCTV images have been released after a bank card was stolen in the Woodnook area of Accrington and then used in ‘subsequent transactions’ on Whalley Road and Dill Hall Lane.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “If anyone recognises the pair please could you contact PCSO Herterick on 01254 353103 quoting crime number ED1707891.”