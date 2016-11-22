How we use Cookies
CCTV appeal launched after Accrington shoplifting incident

Police want to speak to man after items were stolen from Asda

CCTV images have been released by police following a shoplifting incident in Accrington.

Officers would like to speak to a man after items were stolen from Asda on Hyndburn Road on Monday, November 14.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “if anyone recognises the male please can you contact PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103, 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1617566.”

