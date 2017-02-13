Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV pictures following two separate shoplifting incidents in Accrington town centre.

Officers want to speak to a man in connection with the theft of a Sony speaker from the Tesco Extra store on Eagle Street.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 8.

Hyndburn Police also want to speak to a woman in connection with the theft of meat joints at the Farmfoods store at 2.30pm on Thursday, February 9.

Officers said this is a separate incident appeal following another theft of meat from the store earlier the same day .

Anyone with information PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103 or 101 quoting crime number ED1702119 for the Tesco incident and ED1702183 for the Farmfoods incident.