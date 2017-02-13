Police have released CCTV pictures following two separate shoplifting incidents in Accrington town centre.
Officers want to speak to a man in connection with the theft of a Sony speaker from the Tesco Extra store on Eagle Street.
It happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 8.
Hyndburn Police also want to speak to a woman in connection with the theft of meat joints at the Farmfoods store at 2.30pm on Thursday, February 9.
Officers said this is a separate incident appeal following another theft of meat from the store earlier the same day .
Anyone with information PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103 or 101 quoting crime number ED1702119 for the Tesco incident and ED1702183 for the Farmfoods incident.