CCTV cameras in taxis and private hire vehicles could become compulsory under new licensing proposals.

Hyndburn council says the scheme would help the safety of both drivers and passengers and ‘help to detect or prevent crime’.

It is one of a number of proposed changes which are now being consulted upon until May 31.

Others include:

- Allowing taxis or private hire vehicles to operate until they are 15 years old.

- Allowing vehicles powered by liquid petroleum gas to be licensed as taxis and private hire vehicles

- Removing the current requirement for licensed vehicles to meet European emission standards

- Banning magnetic taxi door signs and requiring signage to be permanently attached to the vehicle

- Banning privacy glass to improve visibility into licensed vehicles

Talib Zaman, owner of Max Cabs in Accrington, said taxi drivers would welcome the mandatory use of CCTV cameras but has concerns as drivers will have to foot the bill.

He said: “It’s a brilliant idea for both customers and taxi drivers. It’s just the element of cost as the council won’t be paying for it.

“We are trying to get some clear numbers about how much it would cost, but cameras range from about £250 to £1,500.

“The majority of the drivers are 100pc in favour of CCTV as they want to cut down the crime rate.”

Wendy Peck, licensing manager at the council, said they have a ‘duty to ensure the public can travel in safety and comfort’ and also recognise that taxi drivers ‘can be vulnerable, especially when working remotely or late at night’.

She said: “We want everyone to have their say about the proposals, whether they currently use taxis or not, and we’re particularly interested to know what people think about the introduction of CCTV in taxis, as this could help ensure that both taxi drivers and their passengers stay safe and help to detect and prevent crime.”

She added that they have been working with the taxi trade in relation to tackling child sexual exploitation and said that CCTV could also help identify potential offenders. To take part in the consultation visit the council’s website, Scaitcliffe House on Ormerod Street in Accrington or the borough’s libraries.