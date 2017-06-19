Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV pictures have been released of two people police would like to speak to after two mobile phones were stolen from a shop.

Hyndburn police two Samsung phones were stolen from the O2 store on Broadway in Accrington just before 2pm on Wednesday, June 7.

A spokesperson said: “The males have entered the store, picking up the two phones attached to the display, pulling them off and making off with the attached wooden base.”

Anyone with information call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103 quoting crime number ED1709518.