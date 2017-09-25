Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grand celebration was held at the Brooks Club in Accrington to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Hyndburn District Talking Newspaper.

More than 100 people were present to watch those involved with the Talking Newspaper receive awards for voluntary long service.

Secretary Marion Clark’s award was for 35 years of service.

Afterwards, there was a lunch of potato pie and peas, before the famous Clitheroe Ukulele Orchestra took to the stage.

The Talking Newspaper was launched in mid-September 1977.

Accrington Rotary was very much in the forefront with Rotarian Raymond Wolstenholme being its first chairman.

Local businessmen provided much of the finance to meet the initial £2,500 cost of the scheme. Students from Accrington College under the direction of Mrs J Catlow became involved with the production of the master tape from which copies were made via a duplicator which cost £1,100.

Technology has some changed over the 40 years as memory sticks now contain the readings from the Accrington Observer, and are conveyed to the 50 or so people in the district who require such aids.

In his address, chairman Graham Barnes said: “I would like to take the opportunity of thanking all the volunteers who are connected with the Talking Newspaper.

"The awards presented today are a reflection of the many people who have been associated with this valuable project for very many years. Our MP Graham Jones has always had an interest in what we achieve, and we welcome his presence. Help from the Rotary clubs over many years is much appreciated.

"Finally I want to give my thanks to all the people who have turned up to celebrate our 40 years.”

The Rotary clubs of Church and Oswaldtwistle, Great Harwood and Rishton and Pendle view undertake the weekly reading from the Observer, with Church and Oswaldtwistle Rotary carrying out the monthly reading of the magazine.