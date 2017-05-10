Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A four-year-old cancer sufferer has completed a ‘triple crown’ after leading out a Premier League football team.

Charlie Procter, from Church, was cheered onto the pitch by fans at Burnley FC for their home game on Saturday against West Brom.

In the last few weeks he has also lead out his beloved Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers.

Charlie’s mum Amber Schofield said: “I am overwhelmed by the support we have received from the clubs in east Lancashire. Charlie absolutely loves his football and to have him lead out the three main teams in the area is unbelievable.

“I just goes to show how football can be a way of coming together – even with traditionally bitter rivals.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Burnley FC for being so welcoming and I would equally like to thank the staff and players at Blackburn Rovers and Charlie’s beloved Accrington Stanley for really going above and beyond in highlighting his case.”

The Observer reported last week how Charlie, who has stage four cancer, has been given the green light to have surgery on his liver later this month that would make him ‘nearly cancer-free’.