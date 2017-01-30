Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A child rapist has been jailed for 10 years.

Michael McGrath, of Abbey Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to historic offences of rape in the 1990s.

The 61-year-old was jailed at Burnley Crown Court for 10 years and made subject to police notification requirements for life.

Jeremy Grout-Smith, prosecuting, told the court how the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, initially ‘couldn’t deal with what had happened and could deal with going to the police’.

The court heard how she then found the process of giving a video recorded interview to police and making a statement ‘very painful indeed’.

Joe Boyd, defending, McGrath, said he immediately confessed to the offences when interviewed by police and pleaded guilty at court at the first opportunity.

He said: “My instructions, and what the defendant has said throughout the time of this investigation, is that whatever (the victim) has said must be true.

“Anything alleged by her is entirely accepted by him and at no stage did he want to do anything to increase her trauma.”

Mr Boyd said McGrath was ‘drinking very heavily’ at the time of the offences and he now has medical problems including diabetes, severe asthma and Chron’s Disease.

The court heard how McGrath originally admitted the crimes 10 years ago when confronted by relatives of the victim and that the victim ‘didn’t feel strong enough’ to go to the police.

Mr Boyd told the court: “This is not something that came out of the blue. He has had 10 years to deal with it.

“His actions throughout the investigation have been remorseful and to do the best he can.

“He lives a lonely existence and is in very poor health.”

Judge Jonathan Gibson said McGrath’s actions had caused a ‘great deal of upset and psychological reaction’ to the victim.

Sentencing, he said: “It’s quite obvious that this has had a significant impact upon her.

“It’s sometimes said that sexual offending of this kind can wreck lives and clearly this is an example of that.

“You admitted what you had done immediately to the police and that of course is a very significant mitigating feature in any case, but particularly in a case of this kind.

"I do assess you as remorseful.”