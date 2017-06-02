Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two children were airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car in Accrington.

Police said a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy were in collision with a red BMW at the junction of Blackburn Road and Monk Street.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Thursday, June 1.

Both youngsters were airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and two rapid response cars and two ambulances were also sent to the scene.

Lancashire Police said the youngsters both suffered ‘bumps, bruising and grazing’ and were ‘very lucky’ that the injuries were not more serious.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to Blackburn Road at around 4.40pm to reports that a three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy had been involved in a collision with a BMW car.

“Both were airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. They have been quite lucky that nothing more serious has happened.

“The boy suffered a cut above his eye and the girl was quite drowsy and suffering in terms of consciousness.

“They both had bumps and bruises to their head, and grazes. It’s quite surprising considering the nature of the collision.”

Police closed off the road for several hours for accident investigation works to be carried out.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.