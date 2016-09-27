How we use Cookies
Children's trike 'prank' welcomes police to new Accrington town centre base

The miniature trike was parked in a 'police only' car parking bay

A prankster has given police a cheeky welcome to their new Accrington town centre station.

A children’s miniature trike was left in the ‘police only’ car parking bays between Broadway and the Market Hall on Monday, September 26.

The trike, which measures less than two-foot long and is battery powered, arrived just hours after police officially unveiled their new base on Broadway.

It was positioned next to two large police vans and had the word ‘police’ written on paper and stuck on the front using sellotape.

As well as a public enquiries desk, the new site provides a base for the local policing team, hot-desking space for response officers and parking for police vehicles and patrol bikes.

It was officially unveiled by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and was opened to the public on Monday morning.

It replaces the old station at Spring Gardens, which closed on Saturday, which was outdated and no longer fit for modern policing requirements.

