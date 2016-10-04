Chronic pain suffer caught with £5k amphetamine stash in freezer avoids jail

A chronic pain suffer who used amphetamines to help alleviate his condition and shared it will friends has avoided a jail sentence for health reasons.

Jeffrey Potts, 54, clubbed together with pals to ‘bulk buy’ the drugs worth £5,000 which were kept at his home on Stonebridge Lane in Oswaldtwistle to use it, Burnley Crown Court heard.

Police raided his home on November 5 last year and found the drugs stash in a plastic tub hidden in his freezer.

When he was arrested Potts told police: “It’s mine but I’m not supplying. I bought it with a couple of mates and we are going to split it between ourselves.”

Potts pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamines with intent to supply, however Judge Beverley Lunt said the effects of an immediate jail sentence on his health would be ‘disproportionate to his culpability’.

He was given an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, told the court: “In his basis of plea he said the other persons had children and didn’t want the drugs at their house so he would allow them to come, presumably on a fairly regular basis to his house, to use the drugs.

“He accepted that normally that amount of drugs would cost him far more than he paid for them. On this occasion he had been given an exceptional good deal and a knock-down price.”

Kevin Donnelly, defending, said Potts receives disability benefits because of a previous accident and lives alone.

He said: “I concede immediately where your honour will feel it necessary to impose a custodial sentence. The only issue is whether that can be suspended”

The court heard how Potts, who has no relevant previous convictions, was is ‘chronic pain’ and is also on morphine.

Judge Lunt said: “This wasn’t just bulk buying and they take their bit.

“This is sort of a little society here where they come round because they have children and don’t want to use it in their own home.

“It’s not street dealing, he’s not in it for profit, his gain is that it cost him far less. He was using it stupidly to alleviate pain and he was on morphine as well.

“With his physical condition and all of the circumstances in this, I’m satisfied I can suspend this sentence. I can’t give him unpaid work as he’s not fit to do it.”