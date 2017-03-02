Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’ve always had a fondness for a touch of 70s styling.

I’m not talking a full-on bell-bottomed tie-died retro look, but just a nice geometric touch here and there - an echo from the decade I grew up in.

Maybe that’s why I was predisposed to like Citroen’s new C3 before I even got inside.

One of the new features is the “Airbump” cladding on the outside doors, borrowed from the C4 Cactus, and both practical (protecting the doors from bumps and scrapes), and distinctive.

The rounded squares here and elsewhere in the interior recalled that heady decade of my childhood.

As soon as I opened the door and sat down inside, though, all thoughts of the past were dispelled - the new C3 is a throughly modern car.

If you need any convincing of this, you need only know that the top-of-the-range Flair S and S PureTech 110 model that was our test car for this week sports Citroen’s new ConnectedCAM.

This is a camera - standard on the Flair and an upgrade option on the mid-tier Feel - that sits just behind the rear-view mirror, facing forwards and recording essentially everything you can see through the windscreen.

If you’re unfortunate enough to be involved in a smash, it’ll save the last 30 seconds of footage from the camera, and the next 60 seconds, too. Which will be useful for the obvious legal reasons.

But the camera also has a more social use - you can snap and capture things with the touch of a button, and, when the car’s linked to your smartphone, you can share the footage and images quickly over social media. Which might be fun.

The Citroen Connect 7-in touch-screen entertainment system, upgraded to the Connect Nav on the test car, is among the simplest to navigate that I’ve come across. It also allows the interior to feel somewhat stripped down, mainly thanks to Citroen’s decision to include a lot of the vehicle’s controls into the touch-screen system.

This obviously means there are a lot fewer buttons on show, which I like, but is also slightly confusing when you’re looking for the heating for the first time.

Still, the slightly retro-styling, combined with the streamlined feel, means the C3 is refreshingly different inside to many other vehicles of its size. I hate the word quirky, but it was probably invented to describe the overall look of the C3 inside and out. Quirky, but stylish.

Outside, it adopts the aggressive bold front that’s become a feature of Citroen’s current line-up, and the massive amount of colour way customisation available means there’s not likely to be another one on the road that looks quite like yours if you opt to change things up a bit.

It handles nicely, if not quite as tightly as some of its rivals, but the attention to detail inside the cabin means the ride is a comfortable one - it’s genuinely a nice place to be, and very spacious compared to its rivals, even in the boot.

At £16,282 (£18,210 with options), the test car we tried was on the pricey side.

Its 1.2ltr three-cylinder petrol engine returns combined fuel economy of 61MPG, though, so running costs will be low.

The entry-level Touch model, with a slightly less powerful engine, can be had for a fiver under 11K, though - which would certainly require further investigation for anyone in the market for a super mini.

