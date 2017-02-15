Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An amateur boxing club for youngsters is on its way to hitting a £20,000 fundraising target.

John Brindle, head coach of Clayton ABC, has been presented with a £500 cheque from Clayton-le-Moors-based Warranty Wise and a £1,470 grant from county councillor Miles Parkinson’s local members grant.

The cash will go towards buying equipment and refurbishing a new boxing venue on Moor Street.

As well as the donation, Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warranty Wise, has also paid for a brand new sign at the club.

Coun Parkinson said he was pleased to help support the club get new equipment and said they are working to help them move into a new facility.

He said: “We are now working closely with the club, Mercer House 1842 and Lancashire County Council for the asset transfer of the former Youth Centre on Moor Street.

"It would be a perfect new venue and coincidentally, it is where John started running ‘fitness for boxing training’ some years ago.

“We are in the early stages of these discussions with Lancashire County Council, but all our passion is for this to hopefully succeed.”