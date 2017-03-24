Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children across Hyndburn have got into the spirit of Red Nose Day by donning fancy dress to help raise money for Comic Relief.

All around the borough youngsters dressed up in red and sported funny glasses, noses and hair styles to do their bit for the cause.

The money raised for Red Nose Day is spent by Comic Relief to transform the lives of millions of people, both at home in the UK and across Africa.

If you’re holding an event or dressing up please send us your pictures so we can show all the wonderful things going on in the Hyndburn.

You can post them on our Facebook page or email them to us at accringtonobserver@trinitymirror.com.

If you’re posting pictures of children please confirm you are their guardian or have the guardian’s permission.